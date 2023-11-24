Indore Collector Orders To Start Land Acquisition For Western Bypass

Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Ilayaraja T on Friday ordered that land acquisition for the construction of Western Bypass be started at the earliest so that the project can be started in this financial year itself.

“Western Bypass is an ambitious project of Indore and we would like to start it as early as possible. For starting the project this fiscal itself, it is necessary that land acquisition drive is commenced at the earliest,” he said directing SDM Depalpur, SDM Hatod and SDM Sanwer to start land acquisition as soon as possible.

The collector reviewed all the projects undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHI) in the district. In the review, NHAI regional officer SK Singh, advisor SN Rupala, ADM Roshan Rai, project director Somesh Banjhal, DCP Manish Aggarwal and other police officers, SDMs, mining officers, etc. were present.

All the consultants and contractors working under NHAI were also present in the meeting.

The six-lane Western Indore Ring Road was also reviewed by the collector in the meeting. He was informed that this road will pass through both Indore and Dhar districts. Its starting point will be near Natrax on NH-52 and it come till a point near Kshipra River. Two big bridges and 30 small bridges will be built on this road. Construction of three railway overbridges is also proposed.

During the review, there was a detailed discussion about the obstacles being faced in the road being built from Tejaji Nagar to Balwada. NHAI project director Banjhal said that the length of this project is about 35 kilometres and it is proposed to build four tunnels in this stretch.

This work is being done by M/s Highway Engineering Consultant and the work is going on rapidly. In the meeting, the collector instructed SDM Mhow to take necessary action regarding the temples and tombs coming in the way of this road project.

Ilayaraja also reviewed the works of the under-construction overbridge on the Bypass and discussed traffic diversions that would have to be put in place in the future at spots where overbridges are being constructed.

The collector asked officials of NHAI, Revenue Department and traffic police to go to the spots and see from where the traffic could be diverted. He said that the diversion should be done in such a way that it does not cause inconvenience to citizens. He said that a week's dry run should also be done before the diversion is actually put in place. All concerned competent officers were directed to solve whatever problems are being faced in the construction work within eight days.

Instructions were given in the meeting that all NHAI related issues should be resolved by February. “Encroachments falling under the Hapsi section should be resolved within 8 days,” the collector ordered.

Instructions were also given to the mining department to provide NOC received from Tehsil Sanwer, Bichaooli Hapsi and Mhow within one day. West Discom was instructed to immediately submit the estimates of transformers and other lines coming on the route to NHAI.

SDM Rau was asked to quickly resolve the issues of mutual consent falling under his jurisdiction. Instructions were also given to make a traffic plan and trial system from Best Price to MR 10 keeping in mind the public interest and to solve the traffic problems through parallel road.