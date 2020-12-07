Indore collector issues show-cause notice to 3 tehsildars for pending cases​

Indore:



Indore Collector, Manish Singh issued show-cause notices to three tehsildars on Monday for keeping cases of Revenue Case Management System (RCMS) pending ​with them​. The notices were issued​​ under the ​provision​s ​​of Public Services Guarantee Act 2010​.​​ These cases have to be disposed of within a time frame.

The notices were issued by collector Singh during a meeting of revenue officers on Monday​.​

​The collector found that as many as 258 RCMS cases were pending with Juni Indore tehsildar, Sudeep Meena. Similarly, 71 cases were pending by Malharganj tehsildar, Dinesh Kumar Sonartiya and 269 cases were pending by Sanwer tehsildar Tapish Pandey.

The tehsildars have ​been asked to reply to the notice within three days.