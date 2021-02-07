Indore: Collector bowls out MLA​;​ match​ tied​ between officers ​& politicians​

Indore:

Cricket matches are usually played in grounds but a match between politicians and government officers here was played on a dried nullah-bed on Sunday​. The match ended in a tie.

The match was played on the dried nullah-bed at Kailash Chaudhary Park Colony, as the drain passing through the colony ​has dried due to nullah tapping done by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Hailing the efforts by IMC, public representatives and government officers had decided to play cricket match on the dried nullah bed. Officers​'​ team was ​named ​Nala Warriors and that of politicians Nala Panthers.

Nala Panthers team members included MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Mahendra Hardia, former Mayor-in-Council members Dilip Sharma, Shobha Garg, former corporators Vandana Yadav, Jitendra Chaudhary, Pranav Mandal and Kamal Yadav.

Nala Warriors’ team members included commissioner (commercial tax) Raghvendra Singh, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, ​c​ollector Manish Singh, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, commissioner Pratibha Pal, ​d​istrict ​p​anchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra, additional municipal commissioner S Krishna Chaitanya and additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni.

Officers​'​ team won the toss and chose to field first. MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Mahendra Hardia came ​to ​open ​for Nala Panthers​ even as collector Manish Singh ​opened the bowling for the Nala Warriors​. Divisional commissioner ​Sharma ​dropped Hardia​'s catch but ​the latter failed to capitali​s​e on the opportunity and was bowled out by the collector on last ball of his over.

Nala Panthers made total 55 runs in six overs and gave a target of 56 runs to Nala Warriors. While chasing, Nala Warriors also made 55 runs in six overs and the match ended in tie.

“Though the match ended in a tie, the spirit behind it won. The match was played for encouraging people and IMC staff to make efforts for clinching cleanest city tag for the fifth time in ​a ​row,” said the municipal commissioner Pal.

Indore has set ​a ​new benchmark by drying up nullah through tapping work. “The match was also played on dried nullah bed to mark this feat,” Pal added.

Commissioner Pal said that about 264 domestic and 62 big outfalls in Shiv Nagar, Kailash Chaudhary Park Colony, Virat Nagar, Udyog Nagar, Khatipura, Azad Nagar which were polluting Kanh river​, ​have been tapped.

Along with this, the IMC is doing plantation done on both sides of the dried nullahs.