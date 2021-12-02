Indore: Coldest day of season as city shivers due to rain and icy winds

Indore

The rainfall coupled with icy winds pulled the day temperature down by 13 degrees Celsius below normal on Thursday turning the day as the coldest of the season, so far.

The day temperature of Thursday was equal to the night temperature recorded a couple of days ago i.e. 16 degrees Celsius. Starting from Wednesday night, the rainfall continued to lash the city intermittently on Thursday.

Denizens woke up to a misty and chilly morning with rainfall and cold winds blowing throughout the day affecting the daily routine of people.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department forecasted that the weather conditions would remain the same on Friday and the sky might get clear by the afternoon.

“The condition would remain the same on Friday and the sky may get clear by the afternoon with which day temperature will increase and the night temperature may decrease,” met department official said.

The day temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, which was 13 degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal.

Officials said that the chilly condition is the result of two cyclonic circulations over Gujarat and Konkan region and the western disturbance over Pakistan and Rajasthan.

Humidity level was high on Thursday and if the same condition prevails and the speed of wind remains low then fog will envelope the city on Friday and Saturday mornings. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent while it was recorded 86 per cent in the evening.

People were forced to wrap themselves with woollens and also wear the raincoats. May lit bonfires to ward off the chilly conditions.

//No sunshine throughout the day

With the cloudy weather, the sun couldn’t shine on Thursday throughout the day. Most of the citizens preferred not going outside throughout the day and those who had to go out were seen wrapped under warm clothes. Citizens spent the day having hot snacks and beverages along with talking about the cold conditions.

