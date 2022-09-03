Indore: CM hands over 20.48 acres for airport’s expansion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of around four years, the city's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport received 20.48 acre additional land from the state government on Friday.

The land will ensure proper execution of the next phase of development of the airport according to their master plan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally handed over the document transferring the land to the airport director Ravindran at a function in the city airport on Friday. On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani was also present.

The land is located just opposite the new terminal building of the airport and below the Bijasan Tekri. In 2018, the Airport Authority of India sent a proposal seeking 28 acre land to the district administration for the next level of the development of the airport. The state government gave approval to allot 20.48 acre land to the airport by paying just the premium of the land. The allotment of the land was made in favour of AAI with the condition that the land would be handed over to it only after completing the construction of the remaining part of the Super Corridor connecting Dhar Road. A road connecting the Super Corridor to Dhar Road was passing through the land that was handed over to the airport.

Lalwani informed that on Saturday he will meet civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to the city to press for execution of the master plan of the airport.

Right now, the airport administration wants to expand the car parking area and to open a second exit gate for vehicles.