Indore: Classes for next academic session to begin on July 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years, institutions of higher education in the state will be able to start classes for the academic session 2022-’23 on July 1.

“Classes could not begin in the first week of July in the past two academic sessions due to the Covid-19 situation. But, this year, the institutions will be able to begin academic activities on July 1 as the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has declined considerably,” said higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

Yadav said they were going to start centralised counselling for admission to colleges in June. The first round of counselling will be completed before July 1 so that the session can begin in time.

Examinations of the UG and PG first year are already underway in Indore division. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has planned to complete the examinations by mid-May and declare the results by end-June.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat said that, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the past two academic sessions had been delayed. “The sessions had even seen partly virtual and partly offline classes in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms,” he added. As the Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted, the colleges would conduct classes with 100 per cent capacity without the norm of physical distancing, Silawat said.

In cases of university teaching departments, DAVV said classes of the existing students would begin on July 1. As far as freshers are concerned, their classes may start on August 1 as the Central University Entrance Exam (CUET) is scheduled in July. DAVV has decided to scrap its Common Entrance Test and opt for CUET so admission in the first semester will be delayed this year.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:54 PM IST