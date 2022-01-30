Indore: Class XI girl raped by Instagram friend in hotel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class XI girl was allegedly raped by her Instagram friend in Bhanwarkuan locality, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim met the accused through Instagram a few months ago. They started texting each other and became good friends. On January 23, the accused called her in Bhanwarkuan area and he took her to a hotel room.

He offered her some drinks. After that he violated her. When she tried to oppose him, the accused threatened to defame her.

Later, the victim reached her home and she was quite upset. When her mother asked her the reason, she then told her the entire incident. As soon as their parent came to know about the incident, they reached the police station along with the victim and lodged a complaint against the accused Mayank, a resident of Bairathi Colony.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against the accused under section 376 and the relevant section of POCSO Act. The police started a search operation to nab the accused, Santosh added.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:44 PM IST