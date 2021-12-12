Indore

Police recovered a ​C​lass X girl, who was missing from home, from Ratlam on Sunday. The girl had left home after her mother had scolded her over some issue. She was handed over to her family members safely.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the parents of a 15-year-old girl had complained that their daughter ​C​lass X student​, was missing from home. The family members had searched for her at every possible place where she could have done but failed to trace her.

After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and started a search for the girl. The police circulated her photo over social media ​and they received information about the girl from the Railway Police in Ratlam. The girl was found ro​​aming at the railway station.

The police verified the information and ​brought back the girl to the city. She was handed over to her family members after counsel​l​ing. She allegedly told the police that she had left the house after her mother had scolded her over some issue.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:25 PM IST