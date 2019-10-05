Indore: City’s homoeopath saves US passenger aboard Dubai-Mumbai flight

Indore: City’s homoeopath saved the life of an American passenger by providing him treatment aboard a Dubai-Mumbai flight on Friday night.

Homoeopath Dr AK Dwivedi, who was also in the same flight, responded to a call by crew of Emirates Airline for a doctor on board. Steven, a resident of Boston in the US, was travelling in business class who fell ill when the flight was 40 minutes away from Mumbai.

“It was about 10.30 pm and we were about 40 minutes away from Mumbai airport. Flight’s crew members announced for help from a doctor informing that a passenger’s health is deteriorating,” Dr AK Dwivedi told Free Press.

“Steven had cardiac arrest, which may have been due to overdose of anti-allergic pills. His oxygen saturation had dropped to 40 per cent, which should be about 99 to 100 per cent. His blood pressure had dropped to 30/40, which should be 70/80,” Dr Dwivedi added. The situation became critical as the patient’s blood pressure and oxygen saturation were dropping low.

“I gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and tried to restore oxygen saturation to normal level. The patient complained of severe pain and turned unconscious after which I used others ways to maintain blood pressure. Meanwhile, he vomited and felt relieved,” he added. As the flight landed in Mumbai, medical assistance team arrived at the airport.

Dr AK Dwivedi had gone to London to attend international conference and was returning to Indore via Dubai and Mumbai. “The patient is safe and has been admitted in a hospital in Mumbai,” he added.

Pilot, crew thank Dr Dwivedi:

After handing over the patient to doctors in Mumbai, patient’s wife, staff and pilot of Emirates Airline thanked and felicitated Dr Dwivedi for saving life. Dr Dwivedi returned to Indore on Saturday morning.