Indore City To Get Another Super Speciality Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is soon to be gifted a modern super-specialty hospital. The new building of the employees’ state insurance corporation (ESIC) hospital in Nanda nagar is complete, promising improved facilities for patients. The hospital with Rs 350 crore budget was sanctioned by the Central government.

Officials’ claimed that the hospital will begin operations in the new building within three months. The hospital, with a new 500-bed capacity, equipped with modern amenities such as CT scan, MRI machines, dialysis machines, is being relocated to a new building. The construction work is nearly complete and the final phase is underway.

Modern medical facilities will be available and the hospital's construction progress remains uninterrupted even during rainy days. The hospital is being built as a super specialty facility, ensuring patients access to state-of-the-art medical resources and services. Expensive tests such as MRI and CT scan can be conducted within the hospital, eliminating the need for private hospital referrals and substantial payments.

The hospital will not only focus on diagnostics but will also provide treatment for severe illnesses. The six-story hospital, constructed in an area of approximately 6 lakh square feet, will accommodate patients' near ones during their treatment.

Arrangements are being made for their stay, including provision of meals through a modern kitchen. In around three months, the hospital is expected to be operational in the new building. The civil construction work for the building is complete, marking a new chapter for improved healthcare services in the region.