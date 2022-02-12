Indore: City start-up focusing on unemployment, providing skills to teens, targets 10,000 placements

Indore

Unemployment is one of the major problems in the country, but often those unemployed do not have the necessary skill-sets to be gainfully employed.

Now, city-based start-up YouVah aims to provide a solution by offering the necessary skills through internship opportunities to teenagers (school students and first years undergrads) so that they are company-ready when they hit the job market. It provides training through its portal on digital skills like video editing, content writing, graphic design, and digital marketing. These skills can be acquired for an amount of just Rs 500. The start-up claims to be India’s first internship platform.



The start-up is supported by CIIE.CO Incubation programme at Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre under Indore Smart City Development Limited

The founders Rohit Jain, Chetan Jachpure, and Raghav Parsaihave completed their education from the city’s SGSITS college and Acropolis Institute and got the idea when they couldn’t find relevant opportunities during their education for an internship and realised that this is a larger problem which no one is solving at scale.

Reached out to 100 schools



To reach out to the students, the startup has tied up with reputed schools of Indore and is now spreading its wings to other cities as well. It has tied up with around 100 companies and has already placed more than 300 students in various internship opportunities. They have set targets for more than 10,000 internship placements this year. Keeping in mind the safety of the teenagers, the platform only focuses on providing virtual internships for now.



Founders say

Internship helps young minds to gain in-demand skills and encourage them to explore their options and areas of interest. When teenagers are exposed to the professional world in this way, they engage in practical learning, which benefits them immensely. College students, in their final year, across the nation have to do internships as a part of their curriculum but there is no such option available for school students or students in the first year of their undergraduate degree course.

Smart City CEO says

“Internships for teenagers is very common in western countries such as the US, UK, and Germany. Now similar facilities and exposure to teenagers in India is also being provided and it's a source of pleasure that an Indore-based firm has taken up the mantle”, Rishav Gupta, CEO,Indore Smart City Development Limited said.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:48 AM IST