Indore: City set to implement intelligent traffic management system

Indore: As part of Smart City project, Indore city administration is going to implement integrated intelligent traffic management system comprising advanced traffic signal management and traffic enforcement systems.

“Two companies – one from Jabalpur and another from Hyderabad – gave presentation before Smart city project officers on resources and technology available with them on Saturday,” said Indore Smart City chief executive officer Aditi Garg.

In their presentation the companies spoke of technological interventions including Adaptive Traffic Signal Control System (ATCS), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS), CCTV Surveillance, and Public Addressing Systems (PA) and Emergency Call Boxes.

Adaptive Traffic Signal Control System: The city has planned to implement adaptive traffic signal control system through installation of 4D radars for the ease of congestion free movement of vehicles at 50 traffic junctions. This would also benefit in reducing the overall travel time for citizens. The 4D radars provide an edge through benefits of all-weather functionality, regardless of light conditions and required least maintenance. The radars capture the vehicles from the distance up to 180 meter from the stop line while approaching traffic signals.

Red Light Violation Detection:Apart from capturing red light violations, this system is going detect vehicle speed on some intersections. Many squares in the city already have RLVD system.

Speed Violation Detection System:The system is equipped with technology to identify over speeding on linear stretches at identified vulnerable zones across the city. The 4D radars are capable to detect violations for high speeds up to 320 km/hour and will be installed 20 lanes across city.

CCTV Surveillance: The project also includes 218 CCTV fixed cameras and 20 PTZ cameras to be installed at major intersections to maintain a live monitoring of the junction area. This will help keep a check on the traffic movements and unwanted activities on the traffic junctions.

Public Addressing Systems and Emergency Call Boxes: The traffic junctions will be equipped with smart PA and ECB systems to enable the operators from Command Centre to disseminate important information to public at the junctions and for public to connect directly to command center, in case of emergency.