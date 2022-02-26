Indore: City girl Shruti gets AIR-1 rank in company secretaries exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Shruti Nagar from the city got All India Rank (AIR)-1 in the final result of Company Secretaries Exam. She secured 69.89%. A total of four students from the city chapter are on the list of top AIR 20.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the results of the Company Secretaries Examinations for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus), held in December session on Friday in New Delhi. From ICSI Indore Centre, 4 students were in the top 20 list and they include Akansha Gupta, Priyam Goyal and Princy Trivedi.

In addition to making available the result along with the subject wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website -www.icsi.edu, the ICSI has extended the facility of downloading of e-result-cum-marks statement by the examinees of Executive Programme Examinations.

The next examinations of Company Secretaries Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from Wednesday, the 1st June 2022 to Friday, the 10th June 2022.

Box

\\Used WhatsApp & Youtube only for studies\\

Talking to Free Press Shruti said that in the last four months of the exam she studied for 11 to 12 hours. She also joined two coaching classes. Shruti said that she was away from social media and using WhatsApp and YouTube only for studies. Her father Hemant Nagar is AGM in a private company and her mother Dr Ratna Nagar is a professor in a private college.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:44 AM IST