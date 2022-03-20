e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Indore: City gets ready for Ger on Rangpanchami

The Smart City Superintendent Engineer BR Lodhi said that the temporary work has been completed on the route which the administration had decided for the Ger.
Staff Reporter
Area around Gopal Mandir covered with plastic sheet to save it from colours that are sprayed during the Ger. |

Area around Gopal Mandir covered with plastic sheet to save it from colours that are sprayed during the Ger. |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL) has cleared the entire route for Indore's traditional Ger which will be taken out tomorrow on the occasion of Rangpanchami.

The Smart City Superintendent Engineer BR Lodhi said that the temporary work has been completed on the route which the administration had decided for the Ger.

This year there is a change in the Ger route due to the ongoing work of the ISCDL from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri Square. The ISCDL officials said road between Tori Corner to Gorakund is still dug up, so the Ger won't be taken out on this stretch. The road between Gorakund Square to Rajwada Chowk has been readied for the Ger. Senior officials will once again inspect the route on Monday.

Administration officials said that this year the route will be from Tori Corner towards Itwaria Bazar to Gorakund Square towards Rajwada and will head towards Shakkar Bazar and will reach Itwaria Bazar and then to Tori Corner.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Cyber police bust fake loan call centre, four held Bhopal: Cyber police bust fake loan call centre, four held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:55 PM IST