Indore: City gets ready for Ger on Rangpanchami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL) has cleared the entire route for Indore's traditional Ger which will be taken out tomorrow on the occasion of Rangpanchami.

The Smart City Superintendent Engineer BR Lodhi said that the temporary work has been completed on the route which the administration had decided for the Ger.

This year there is a change in the Ger route due to the ongoing work of the ISCDL from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri Square. The ISCDL officials said road between Tori Corner to Gorakund is still dug up, so the Ger won't be taken out on this stretch. The road between Gorakund Square to Rajwada Chowk has been readied for the Ger. Senior officials will once again inspect the route on Monday.

Administration officials said that this year the route will be from Tori Corner towards Itwaria Bazar to Gorakund Square towards Rajwada and will head towards Shakkar Bazar and will reach Itwaria Bazar and then to Tori Corner.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:55 PM IST