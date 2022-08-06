Indore: City bosses urged to help conserve urban biodiversity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National conference on urban biodiversity conservation was held on Friday in the city. Many prominent dignitaries from the nation attended the session with an aim to conserve the vanishing biodiversity of the city.

The theme of the conference was to ‘Conserve and re-establish the degrading biodiversity of the city.’

The conference was aimed at sensitising the local government to understand the importance of nature including the essential parts of the nature which include trees, birds, bees, and butterflies.

Journalist and environmentalist Abhilash Khandekar, who is the director of the conference said, “Cities are getting hotter beyond expectation, and the previous months provided ample proof of this phenomenon. The rise in temperature not only affects mankind but also leaves its adverse effect on nature,” he said and added, “I request all the elected mayor of the city and other elected representatives to help us in re-establishing nature in urban areas. I request all the citizens to plant saplings and also think about conserving birds and bees.”

SL Garg, who is currently working to re-develop Kesar Parvat, and has already planted thousands of saplings, said that the development of Sirpur Lake and its transformation to become a wetland is the culmination of efforts of many years where all the environmentalists, geologists and urban city planners have worked hard to create the second wetland of the state.

Subhashish Banerjee, urban city planner, informed Free Press that compact urban sprawls with unplanned sewage systems are creating huge problems. However, now the city is focussing on solutions.

He said that unplanned human interventions often harm nature and it is high time that we take steps to conserve mother nature, as nature heals when it is protected.

Later, in-depth discussions on urban planning, nature rehabilitation, and sustainable development were held. Padma Shri, Bhalu Mondhe, also shared his experience.