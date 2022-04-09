Indore: City bakes at 41 degrees Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rising temperature, the city baked at 41 degrees Celsius on Friday, making it the hottest day of the season so far. Moreover, the regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief for the denizens and said that there are chances of heatwaves in the city for the next 72 hours from Saturday.

Indoreans are struggling to stay cool as the mercury rose above the 41 degrees Celsius mark and the rising temperature coupled with hot winds turned the weather conditions similar to May and June.

To add to the woes of residents, night weather too became unbearable as the temperature crossed 22.5 degrees Celsius.

“There is no chance of relief till April 15 and the temperature will rise more in the coming days. Most of the districts except Indore are facing heatwave conditions and there are chances that Indore too will witness the heat waves for the next couple of days,” Indian Meteorological Department senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said.

He added that the temperature in the city area was comparatively high than in the Airport area, where the measurements are taken.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Vinita Tiwari, a student, said, “Weather conditions in a day are similar to the conditions in May as it is hard to move out of the house when the day temperature is hovering above 41 degrees Celsius.”

General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said, “Current weather conditions will lead to body and joint aches. Children and pregnant women should take special care and keep themselves hydrated.”

First week of April turning hot after 2019

Temperature above 40 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 8, 2019 and it is crossing the mark in the first week of the month after three years.

