Indore: City airport to get National Tourism Award for 2nd time

Indore: In what is another feather in the cap, the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport will be honored with National Tourism Award for the second time in a row on September 27.

On the occasion of the World Tourism Day, Union Tourism Ministry declares awards for persons, institutions and organizations who have contributed in the promotion of the tourism in the country. Official sources in Union Tourism Ministry informed that the city airport has been chosen for National Tourism Award.

The formal announcement in this regard will be made in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi on September 27 in a function to be organised to celebrate World Tourism Day.

The city airport has been selected in the non-metro city airports category, which contributed outstandingly in promotion of Tourism. Sources said that Airport Director Aryama Sanyal will receive the award in New Delhi.

On September 4, the city airport was honored with three awards of Asia-Pacific Region by Airport Council International (ACI) in a function in Bali, Indonesia.

In the category of annual 2 to 5 million passenger traffic, the city airport was felicitated with the Best Airport, Best Customer Services and Best Infrastructure.