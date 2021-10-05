Indore: Citizens wake up to foggy morning

Indore: After a short spell of intermittent rain on Sunday night, residents woke up to foggy weather on Monday. The density of the fog was high in the early hours as the visibility dropped to 500 metres at 7.30 am.

Cool winds blew on Tuesday morning, which gave a feeling of the inception of winter in the morning, but the heat and humidity increased again in the afternoon. However, the temperature remained 1 degree Celsius below the normal.

According to the meteorological department, the occurrence of rain on Sunday and the rise in the humidity level, along with the cool wind on Monday morning, caused the mist and fog.

“Such conditions will prevail at irregular intervals due to humidity and rain. The city will get rain at least for another week,” a department official said, wishing anonymity. The official added that the monsoon withdrawal had started and it would fully withdraw from the Indore region in another one and a half weeks.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree below normal. However, the night temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius remained one degree above normal due to the cloudy weather.

With 5.7 mm of rainfall recorded in the past four days, the total figure has now touched the 882.1-mm mark, which is 34.72 inches.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:17 AM IST