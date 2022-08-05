Indore: Christian College celebrates Kishore’s birth anniv with gusto

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Christian College, in which legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar had studied in the 1940s, celebrated his birth anniversary with great pomp and show on Thursday.

Many Kishore Kumar's fans from in and around the city had gathered at the college to celebrate the birthday of the singer.

A cake was cut and his songs were played, reminding the audience what a legendary singer Kishore Kumar was.

Many singers including Raju Sharma, Swaransh Pathak, Shiv Kumar Pathak, Ashish Jain, Rakesh Nagar, Prince Manoj, Prakash Chauhan etc sang Kishore’s songs keeping the audience spellbound.

College principal Amit David said that Kishore Kumar had not only studied but also stayed on the college campus. "We celebrate his birth anniversary every year to cherish his association with our college," said organising committee member Tejpraksh Rane.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya rector Ashok Sharma, registrar Anil Sharma were among many dignitaries who attended the celebration at the college.