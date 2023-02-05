Indore: CHL Hospital 114 installs advanced LINAC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor and cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhary said that she got the motivation to defeat the deadly cancer disease from Sanjay Dutt and tennis player Martina Navratilova.

Addressing the installation programme of LINAC at CHL Hospital 114, Chaudhary said that cancer is not a taboo anymore and people help cancer patients now.

“A few years ago, people use to stay away from cancer patients due to a lack of awareness. Now, things have changed. Cancer can be completely cured but it is important to get the disease diagnosed in time,’ she said adding “It is important to enjoy life and to spend time with family.”

Director oncology Dr Ashwin Ragole, HoD radiation oncology Dr Piyush Shukla, COO CHL Hospital Dhananjay Kumar, and Elekta MD India Manikandan Bala were also present during the programme.

Stating a recent report, doctors said that Madhya Pradesh is one of the most cancer-affected states in India but, “out of the 8 crore population of the state, only 3 per cent i.e. only 24 lakhs have been included in the cancer registry. According to the World Health Organisation, there should be one radiotherapy system for every 10 lakh population. India currently has 0.4 RT systems per million population. In MP, this number is 0.3 per million,” doctors said.

