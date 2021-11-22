e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:39 PM IST

Indore: Chilli powder thrown at vegetable vendor, Rs 10k looted

The incident occurred at Choithram Vegetable Mandi on Monday morning.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified person threw red chilli powder in the eyes of a vegetable vendor on Monday and looted a bag carrying Rs 10,000 in cash and some important documents, sources said.

The victim identified as Ravi Choudhary works at his uncle’s shop in Choithram Mandi.

He told the police that he parked his four-wheeler at the parking of gate number-2 and was getting out of the car when a man came and threw red chilli powder in his eyes. The accused escaped with a bag carrying cash and important documents, the victim told the police.

He later approached Rajendra Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

The police said that a case had been registered against unidentified accused and efforts were on to nab him.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
