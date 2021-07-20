Indore: Chief minister Shivraj Singh talks to three Covid-orphans of city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked to children who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic. They were among the several children across the state, all victims of similar circumstances, with whom the CM interacted.

CM listened to their problems and assured them; "'Mama' is with you. Don't worry about anything."

Chief Minister Chouhan transferred Rs 5,000 each to the accounts of 328 children of the state, who were orphaned due to Covid-19 pandemic, under 'Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojna. These include 36 children of the city.

Shikha and her brother Chirag, Deepak and other children were present in the NIC room located at collectorate, to interact with the chief minister. Collector Manish Singh, child protection officer Avinash Yadav and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister first interacted with Shikha Thakur. The chief minister asked in which class she study? Shikha replied that she was a student of Class 12th. She told the CM that the result was yet to come, but her ambition was to join the army .The chief minister appreciated her spirit and told her not to worry about anything. "Full help will be given for your education and progress," he told Sikha. The chief minister also interacted with Shikha's brother Chirag and told him to move ahead in life through proper education and assured him that the government was with him.

CM also talked with Deepak. He said that he is currently studying for BA and wants to pursue higher education. The Chief Minister assured to give him full cooperation

Collector Manish Singh informed that the tehsildar and other officers have been given responsibility as foster officers to protect the interests of every child who lost their parents in corona