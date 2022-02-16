Indore: Chennai flight stopped due to lack of passengers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though Covid cases are dropping and the number of air passengers increasing, the direct flight to Chennai from Indore has been stopped due to lack of passengers. However, passengers can reach Chennai via Raipur.

Airport sources said Indigo withdrew the flight from Tuesday. The flight used to arrive from Chennai at 8.30 am and return to Chennai at 9 am. Earlier, the airline had stopped flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Most of the passengers travelling by this flight were devotees of Tirupati Balaji, as it is only 133 km from Chennai and there is very good road connectivity from Chennai to Tirupati. Now, these devotees will face problems. However, they can still fly to Chennai with one stop at Raipur.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:20 AM IST