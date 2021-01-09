Indore: Chemists, druggists assn demands vaccination on priority

Indore: Amid the preparations for vaccination to the frontline workers, All Indian Organization of Chemist and Druggists (AIOCD) appealed to the Prime Minister to add the chemists and druggists of the country in the priority list of the vaccination.

The organization stated that chemists and druggists are also working in the tough times by risking their families to provide life saving medicines to the people.

“AIOCD is an apex organisation of chemists and distributors of India having aggregate over 8.5 lacks members, medicine professionals, and trade (Retailers / Wholesalers / C&FA’s stock points). We are serving the nation in all adverse situations as per the promise given to you during the video conference,” General Secretary of organization Rajiv Singhal said.

He added that medicine dealers are in the essential service sector and have been most vulnerable to infection, as it's a first contact point with the public while dispensing medicines.

“It’s extremely important to protect all of them with priority, to keep the chemist work force fit and active in challenging situations like current Covid-19 pandemic and any other unforeseen in future. Unfortunately we have lost our more than 350 trade members due to Coronavirus infection, while on duty, but in spite of that all our members did not give up their duties and remained determined to serve crores of public as Covid warriors,” he said.

Singhal added that it's the right time to honor them all by including them in the priority list of vaccination.