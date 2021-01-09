​​Indore: Chartered Accountants ​to ​donate blood on​ ​January 14

Indore:
The Chartered Accountants of the city will participate in a mega blood donation drive on January 14.
CA Davendra Somani, chairman of Central India Regional Council, informed here on Saturday that the blood donation camp will be organised at 101 places with 47 branches and 23 chapters from its 7 states taking part it the camp. It will be held from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on January 13 and 14.
CA Harsh Firoda, Chairman CA Indore branch, said that the blood donation camp will be organised on January 14 at ICAI building. A large number of chartered accountants are expected to participate in blood donation.
MP Shankar Lalwani, who was also present on this occasion, suggested that efforts should be made by your organisation for organ donation as well and he also assured all the necessary government's cooperation.
