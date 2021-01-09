Indore:



The Chartered Accountants of the city will participate in ​a ​mega blood​ ​donation drive on January 14.​



CA Davendra Somani, chairman of Central India Regional Council,​ informed here on Saturday that the blood donation camp will be​ organi​s​ed at 101 places with 47 branches and 23 chapters from its 7​ states ​taking part it the camp. It will be held ​from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on January 13 and 14.



CA Harsh Firoda, Chairman CA Indore branch, said that the blood​ donation camp will be organised on January 14 at ICAI building. A​ large number of chartered accountants are expected to participate in​ ​blood donation.



MP Shankar Lalwani​, ​who ​was also present on this occasion​,​ ​suggested that efforts should be made by your organi​s​ation for organ​ ​donation as well and he also assured ​all the necessary government's cooperation.​​