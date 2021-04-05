Indore: Chandra Nayudu, regarded as India's first woman cricket commentator, passes away

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandra Nayudu, regarded as India's first female cricket commentator, died in Indore on Sunday afternoon at the age of 88 after being ill for some time.

She was the daughter of former cricketer CK Nayudu. Her sister's son Vijay Nayudu told ANI over the phone that she had been feeling unwell for some time and this afternoon, she passed away. Vijay also issued an official statement, informing about the demise of Chandra. "Chandra Nayudu wore multiple hats during her active life spanning over almost 60 years.

She passed away at the age of 88 years due to age-related ailment. She was a professor of English at the local Govt Degree College, Indore and had played cricket way back in the 50s while studying at Holkar College when the girls used to play wearing white salwar kameez. She took an active interest in the game and was the first lady commentator of an international match.

She had also introduced Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women way back in the 80s by donating a trophy in the memory of her mother. She was an active member of the MPCA and took part in many of its activities," Vijay said in the statement.