Indore: Chances of slight relief from the weather gods

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Meteorological Department has forecast relief for the people of the city from the soaring temperature for two days, thanks to a western disturbance over Afghanistan and a cyclonic circulation in east Uttar Pradesh.

Met officials said the city would witness gusty winds with dust on Thursday because of which the temperature would not increase much. There is also no chance of a heatwave in the region.

According to Indian Meteorological Department scientist Ved Prakah Singh, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation persists over the western parts of Afghanistan above mean sea level with the associated trough aloft with its axis at 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level.

However, the weather, on Wednesday, remained hot as the temperature continued to hover over 40 degrees Celsius. Moreover, hot winds made the day uncomfortable and people had to remain confined indoors. The city’s roads wore a barren look in the afternoon and those who had to move out of their homes kept themselves covered with cotton scarves.

‘Visibility at noon is likely to drop’

‘A trough from the above cyclonic circulation persists over east Uttar Pradesh to central Bangladesh across south Bihar and West Bengal at 0.9 kilometres above mean sea level. Under the influence of these conditions, the Indore region will witness gusty winds with dust, while the nearby districts may witness drizzles. There are chances of a drop in visibility on Thursday noon due to the dust blowing with the winds’ — Ved Prakah Singh, scientist, Meteorological Department

Max and minimum temperatures

§ The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius (1 degree above normal)

§ The night temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was above normal by 1 degree Celsius

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:39 AM IST