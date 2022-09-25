Indore: Chances of light rainfall today; wintry conditions prevail in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a day’s spell of wintry conditions, temperature in the city again shot up by 5 degrees Celsius over that recorded on Friday. Similarly, the night temperature also increased by 2 degrees Celsius over that recorded on Thursday.

Due to cloudy weather and light rainfall throughout the day, the day temperature had dropped to 24 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the night temperature, too, had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius (19.8 degrees Celsius). With a bright day on Saturday, the temperature shot up, while the change in the weather has also given relief to citizens from cold-like conditions.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said there were chances of light rainfall in the city on Sunday and the temperature would remain close to 29-30 degrees Celsius.

Frequent fluctuations in weather have been seen in the city as the temperature was above 30 degrees Celsius on September 21, but dropped to 24 degrees Celsius on September 23 and again rose above 29 degrees Celsius on September 24.

S-W Monsoon withdrawal

‘The withdrawal line of the South-West Monsoon continues to pass through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya. The east-west trough now runs from the low-pressure area over south Haryana and its neighbourhood to north Chhattisgarh across south Uttar Pradesh extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists’

— Meteorological department officials

Temp and humidity stats

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 29.1 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature on the day was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree above normal.

The humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent and, in the evening, 62 per cent.

The average wind speed was recorded at 10 kph.

