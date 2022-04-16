Indore: ​Chaitanya Solanki receives Research Excellence Award

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Chaitanya Solanki of Mhow, who is doing research at IIT Hyderabad, has received the Research Excellence Award.

This award is given to the best researcher. This award is given to two research scholars from each department.

Chaitanya's achievement this year was that he scored 5 in educational games.

He received this award at the hands of IIT director B S Murthy. The chief guest was Sanpathi Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys.



Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:06 PM IST