Indore: Centralised counselling for admission to colleges to start on May 17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Class 12th MP board results were announced, Department of Higher Education (DHE) released admission guidelines for session 2022-23 stating that centralinsed online admission counselling for admission in conventional undergraduate courses and postgraduate courses will start from May 17 and May 18 respectively.

The admission to colleges across the state will be held in four rounds, including one online round and three college-level rounds.

The admission process which will start on May 17 will continue till July 7. The DHE has condensed the admission process as it wants to ensure the start of academic session 2022-23 from July 1.

“For last two years, the session could not be started from July due to Covid-19 crisis. As Covid-19 cases are at a negligible level this year, the DHE wants classes to start from the first week of July,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

Registrations for the first round of counselling for UG courses and PG courses will start on May 17 and May 18 respectively and continue till May 30 and May 31 respectively.

Like previous years, the document verification would be held online due to Covid-19 situation.

The students will have to choose 15 colleges, priority wise, at the time of registration. The seat allocations will be made to students based on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.

Class 12th CBSE students to get provisional admission

The guidelines were released early this year as results of Class 12th MP board were announced on April 29. The DHE did not wait for Class 12th CBSE results as they are not expected before mid-July. The DHE wants to commence classes on July 1, so they want to start counselling early this year. So, it allowed admission in UG and PG courses on a provisional basis.

Class 12th CBSE students, who are currently taking Term-2 exams, will get admission on the basis of Term-I exams. However, their admission will be provisional in nature.

CLC to start before allocation of seats in the first round

In order to condense the admission process, DHE this year is going to start registrations for the subsequent round even when the previous round’s process is not completed. The registration for centralized online counselling for UG courses will complete on June 11 but the registrations for first round of college-level counselling (CLC) for UG will start from June 3. Same procedure, DHE implemented in teacher education programmes.

