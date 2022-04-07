Indore: Central team puts city to the Swachhata test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, which bagged the ‘Cleanest City’ title five times in a row and is eyeing it for the sixth, is again under test for its cleanliness and hygiene level. A team from an agency hired by the Centre arrived here on Thursday to assess the city’s cleanliness standards. The team started touring the city and noting the measures taken by Indore Municipal Corporation and residents to maintain and improve the standards of cleanliness.

A senior IMC officer said the team, comprising six members, split into sub-teams and started their survey on Thursday. “The team is noting the progress made by Indore on the swacchhata front,” he said.

The visiting team members are carrying out physical observations of households/premises and collecting data. They will also interact with the citizens to validate the service level status claimed by the city.

The assessors are using IT-enabled devices to record their observations and findings, along with photographs. They are also systematically collecting photos as evidence from field observations ensuring that the location, date and time are tagged.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:48 PM IST