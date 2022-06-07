Indore: CBSE students to get well-rounded education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a first, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students, apart from mastering academic subjects, will also have to develop physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and spiritual skills.

To channelize this development, CBSE affiliated schools across the country and especially in Madhya Pradesh will launch their scout programme soon.

Further on, students will be able to receive Rajya Puraskar (from Governor), Rashtrapati Award/Certificate (from President), and also receive Golden Arrow Award (National Level Award) after mastering the skills.

The benchmarks will focus on many goals like character development, citizenship training, leadership, individual life skills, and personal fitness.

The new transformation to school education will include Scouting / Guiding. This would focus on informal education with an emphasis on practical outdoor activities (Camping, Hiking, Trekking, Backwoodsman, Aquatics, Sports, Culture, and Heritage) that provides life skill experience to students.

Learning extend from Pre-K to College students

The motto for the activities will change in every age group. For students in the age group of 3 to 5 year olds, the motto will be ‘Keep Smiling’.

Further on, as they progress, their motto will change to ‘Do Your Best’ in the age group of 5 to 10 year old. Students will be taught to ‘Be Prepared’ in the third level in the age group of 10 to 17 year olds. This program will be extended to college level as well.

Students can manage to jump up a level at 15 years. They can be a part of college level. The last part of education program will scale up from 15 years to 25 years including college students with the motto of ‘Service’.

Major transformation upcoming in Indore

“A major focus of education has been on academics, where holistic development has taken a backseat for decades. To reinstate the importance of skills, this informal education system will now be a part of school curriculum. Some schools in Indore have taken first steps with scouting and NCC, but a major transformation must be undertaken now,” said Jaydeb Kar, CBSE counsellor, currently in Indore