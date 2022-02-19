Indore: CBSE Indore students losing hope, worried sick over board exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students attempting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination in Indore are not expecting any cancellation in examination, despite a hearing in the Supreme Court on February 21, 2022.

A petition demanding cancellation of board examinations was submitted to the Supreme Court. The petition was submitted on behalf of students of CBSE, CISCE and NIOS boards.

The petition seeks cancellation of board exams for Classes 10 and 12 being held offline. SC will hear the petition on February 21.

Students from 15 states including Madhya Pradesh filed applications and demanded that it be conducted through alternative evaluation methods instead of offline examination.

However, now, students in Indore, are not having their hopes up that the examination would be cancelled.

The petition was signed by thousands of students from 15 states. The students signed Google forms launching a protest against the offline board exams. The reason cited is the short span being given to prepare for the Term 2 board exams and the delay in schools completing syllabus alongside Covid-19 pressures.

The petition that will be heard in the court seeks alternate methods of assessing students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 in the boards for academic session 2021-22.

Further, just like last year, the petition seeks an improvement exam for those who are dissatisfied with the internal assessment exams.

Now, Indore students feel that there is little chance that the examination would be cancelled. “I am kind of apprehensive that board examinations will be cancelled, because Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is already conducting offline examinations now,” Ashima Sharma from Class 12, said.

Another student Jay Parihar said, “I was kind of hoping that we don’t have to give an offline examination, because we have not been able to prepare for them as well.” He added that Term-1 examinations conducted offline showed them the mirror.

“I am panicking at the thought of offline examination, but because covid-19 situation is better now and other examinations are already happening offline, I think we might have to attempt offline exams too,” Kanak Raj from Class 10 said.

She added that this is the first board examination and with barely proper offline classes, most students will not score well. “Class 10th result counts a lot in life, but we might end up with a bad score and it’s not even our fault,” Bali Singh said.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:00 PM IST