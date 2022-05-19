Indore: CBSE Class 10 students to face a major challenge in HS classes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students will face a major challenge in the higher secondary classes, as most students failed to gather enough seriousness for the board examination, thanks to the board’s leniency in paper-setting.

The CBSE Class10 board examinations ended on Wednesday. Most students were cheerful and happy for the examination. However, their cheers and celebrations are likely to stay limited to only the Class 10 results.

The CBSE eased out on the difficulty of the papers considering various factors, including limitation in learning, hybrid classes and the second wave of Covid-19. While this is understandable, the students were already aware of this possibility, as well. With easier test papers, hybrid classes and extra privileges, this batch of students has seen the board examinations as ‘too easy’. School principals, during their analysis and discussions, found that most school students, except for toppers, had taken the exams too lightly.

‘Exams were taken too lightly, hard work must’

‘The students lacked the seriousness required for board examinations. This batch is specially privileged due to the Covid-19 restrictions. It’s perhaps the first time that board examinations have been labelled ‘easy’. The CBSE generally balances the examinations with a few tough and a few easy papers. This year, the board has tried to ensure that most students can pass. Although it’s essential, this’ll affect the students in the long term. The annual system will be reinstated from the next academic session. Higher secondary education isn’t easy. We hope they prepare and learn to work hard quickly’ — Kanchan Tare, chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools

‘Learning lagged in the online classes’

‘In schools, it’s normal for students to discuss among themselves. They discuss various interests and, often, their studies. Most students learn from their peers things they can’t understand, or clarify, in class. However, with online classes, that indirect natural revision and discussion was out of the picture. It’ll take time for the students to bounce back and adapt to the old habit of attending offline school’ — UK Jha, former chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools

‘CBSE helpline finds students more relaxed’

‘This year, students weren’t as anxious as usual. We didn’t get that many students feeling the examination would be tough. We had some requests during the initial few papers, but then, the students relaxed. The board, as in every year, provided voluntary tele-counselling by the principals and trained counsellors of CBSE-affiliated schools through a toll-free number. Counselling was also given through suggestions and information through IVRS or Question-and-Answer columns in national newspapers. The board also connected with students on social media’ — Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:55 AM IST