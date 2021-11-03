Indore: Catholics remember their loved ones through prayers, mass on All Soul's Day

Indore

Catholics all over world including Indore’s Catholic community observed the All Souls Day on Tuesday. The day is the commemoration of all the departed believers.

As per the custom this year also, at 6:30 in the morning, all the churches of Indore offered special Holy Mass. The mass was offered for the departed souls of all the believers.

Mass was also offered in Red Church at 6:30 pm.

In his discourse, the Bishop of Indore Diocese, Dr Chacko, said, "Death is the greatest ultimate reality of human life.” Citing the loss of lives, he added that corona has taken away many of our brothers and sisters from us.

“We remember and pray for all of them today,” Dr Chacko said.

Discussing why we do pray for the dead, Dr Chacko said, “We are all sinners. Even great saints have accepted it.”

He added that death comes without foreknowledge, it comes suddenly. “Therefore Man may not get a chance to ask God for forgiveness for his sins,” Dr Chacko said.

He gave an example of a person, who is in jail because of a mistake. “Now he cannot fight his case on his own. So the relatives have to apply for his release,” Dr Chacko said.

He added that just like that, we should also pray for our deceased relatives in the court of God. “May God grant eternal rest to the souls of all the faithful departed,” Dr Chacko concluded.

Keeping in mind all the protocols of Covid-19, Mass was not organised with a large gathering at the cemeteries. Instead, only the graves were blessed.

The blessings was given at 9:00 am at Kanchan Bagh cemetery. At 10 am, the blessing ceremony of graves was organised at Juni Indore cemetery.

The information was given by Father Babu Joseph and BA Alvares from Indore Christian Media Forum.

There will be holy mass and blessing ceremony at St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar on Tuesday. The blessings and mass was organised at 6:30 am and 6 pm.

Special prayers were offered for the deceased. Graves were blessed at 10 am in the cemetery. Mass sacrifice did not take place in the cemetery this year due to Corona protocol.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:27 AM IST