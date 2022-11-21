Indore: Catholic society celebrates the feast of Christ the King

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic society celebrated the feast of Christ the King on Sunday where people came together to enjoy the feast and celebrate the occasion. In his sermon, Father Thomas Mathew said that Lord Jesus Christ had given a message of selfless love to the world. He said, “Christ didn’t come to this world for any particular person or caste, but to save the entire human race and every human being. He wasn’t a worldly king… he was the King who ruled over the hearts of men. That’s why, we’re celebrating this festival today.”

Along with the World Catholic Church, the Indore Catholic Society also celebrated the festival of Christ the King. Bishop Chacko, Maria Grotto, Fr Thomas Mathew, Fr Antony Sami, Fr Soni and Ph Sebastian Icara, along with 10 other priests, participated in a Holy Mass. After the Mass, a procession was organised on the campus.

Twenty-three students who got the highest marks in 5th, 10th, 12th and higher education were honoured by the Indore Catholic Constituent Assembly and awarded cash, certificates and mementos.

Along with this, Sumitra D’Souza was honoured by the Diocesan Catholic Assembly for social work and Herbert Reich was honoured for his services to the church. The relatives of Master Peter Francis and the Late Master Prakash Samuel were felicitated. BA Alwaris has been honoured by the Prison Ministry India at its 13th All-India Conference for his special service to brothers and sisters in prison. On Sunday, BA Alwaris was also honoured by Bishop Chacko.