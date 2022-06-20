Indore: Cases against 5 for planning protests against Agnipath​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Police on Sunday registered a case against five youths who were planning to organise a protest against the Centre’s Agnipath ​s​cheme ​for recruitment to the defence forces ​in Bhanwarkuan area.

Police officials said ​they got ​information that ​some youths were circulating message on social media instigating the people to protest against the Agnipath scheme.​ There were details of the location where the protests were to take place and urging people, especially the youth to join the protests. ​The police managed to trace the people who were circulating the messages.​

​​​TRUCK USED BY PROTESTORS SEIZED

​Meanwhile, police have seized the truck (registered in Maharashtra) in which the protestors had come, mainly from Khargone, to stage a protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, in the city on Friday, police said on Sunday.

So far, cases have been registered at two police stations in the city against 40 persons. ​At Banganga ​police ​s​tation case​s​ ​have been registered against 30 people while at Lasudia police ​s​tation 10 people have been booked.

Lasudiya police station in​-​charge Santosh Dudhi said that police have arrested 10 people so far and videos are being scanned to identify others. Police said that during​ interrogation, the accused said they had come from Khargone, Ujjain and other nearby districts and they had taken a lift from a truck coming towards Indore from Maharashtra.

​During the protests at Laxmibai Railway station, when the police charged the protestors, they ran away and climbed on the waiting truck to escape. However, the police managed to stop the truck and arrested the driver and others in the truck.​

​The protests had turned violent at Laxmibai Nagar railway station and over 600 youths present there had damaged railway property and pelted stones at the police. The police had to cane charge the protestors and also lob tear gas shells.​ ​Two trains had to be cancelled and two others were delayed due to the protests.​

After being driven away from Laxmibai Nagar station, a section of the protestors had blocked Bypass road for some time before being driven away by police.