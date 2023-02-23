Indore: Case registered against conmen for duping 10 people of lakhs 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against the mobile number holder, bank account holders and others for duping 10 people of lakhs of rupees in the Lasudia area on Wednesday.

According to the police, a case was registered against the accused under Section 420 of the IPC. The complainant named Manoharlal Patidar, a resident of Scheme Number 78 was duped by the conman of Rs 19,000. Another complainant was duped of Rs 82,000. Nitesh Avadh was duped of Rs 1.21 lakh by a conman. One Babbu Singh was duped of Rs 86,000 by a conman. Another victim, Bhuvanesh Chandra too has lodged a complaint of duping. He was duped of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of taking his house on rent while Simran Saini was duped of Rs 80,000 by the conman on the pretext of investing money in the share market. Tanvi was duped of Rs 81000 by a person, who sent a link to her saying that he would deliver a parcel to her.

Dipesh Shah lost Rs 90,000 while NK Khandelwal lost Rs 67,000. Sheesh Agrawal had lodged a complaint that he had posted an advertisement on a social media platform to sell his sofa. A conman sent a QR code on the pretext of making payment and he managed to steal Rs 1.90 lakh from his bank account.

