Indore: Case against Vaishnav Bal Mandir Girls HSS under JJ Act

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The principal of Shree Cloth Market Vaishnav Bal Mandir Girls Higher Secondary School was booked under Juvenile Justice Act for prohibiting eight students from attending online classes and removing them from Whatsapp Group, as they had not paid fees.

The case was registered at Chhatripura police station on Friday when the victims' parents complained at the CM Helpline. Reportedly parents of 150 students lodged complaints in the matter.

Police said that a case has been registered against school principal Abha Johri on the complaint of Rajesh Balodiya. Police said that the victim's daughter alleged that the principal did not allow 8 girl students to attend online classes. She also did not allow them to sit in the exam.

Rajesh said in his complaint that his daughter is studying in Class 11th in the school. Online classes were started in the school after the school opened in July 2021. All the parents were asked to deposit all the fees at the beginning of the session. When the parents argued that the court had given judgement that schools should not charge any fees other than tuition, the management did not listen and collected all the fees and also increased tuition fees.

Parents alleged that despite the instructions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court Jabalpur and the Government of MP, students were not allowed to sit in the online class due to non-payment of tuition fees. Police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said that after the investigation of the District Education Officer, the police received an application to register an FIR.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:18 PM IST