Indore: ​Car with two different numbers plates seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Traffic police on Saturday seized a car with two number plates. The driver told the police that he mistakenly put different number plates in the front and rear of the car. Police said they are gathering more information.

Inspector Mohammad Ayub Khan and his team were checking the vehicles at Super Corridor Square when they stopped a Skoda car with two different registration numbers on the front and rear. The car driver was identified as Sumit, a resident of Nashik. He stays near Bada Ganpati Square. He could not present the papers of the vehicle so the police seized his car.

A traffic police official said that the driver was also using black film on his car. When the police officials asked about two different numbers, the driver informed them that he had mistakenly placed number plates with two different numbers. The officials have prepared a challan under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Car jumps red light 17 times, fined

The traffic police collected a fine of Rs 8,500 from a car driver for violating red light 17 times in the city on Saturday. A traffic police team deployed at Bada Ganpati Square stopped a car while jumping red light. The officials gathered information about the registration numbers and found that the car had jumped the red light 17 times in different areas in the city.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:24 AM IST