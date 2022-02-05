Indore: Car modified to promote soft drink brand seized

Indore

Traffic police on Friday confiscated a car that was modified for branding of a soft drink with a can fitted on the roof of the car and stickers pasted on it.

Police said that the car was stopped at Palasia Square by Subedar Kazim Rizvi and his team.

Police asked the car driver to show permission to modify the car. The driver was unable to present any relevant documents to the police after which the police seized the vehicle for violating several sections of Motor Vehicle Act on the vehicle owner.

Police said that the modified car was being used in the promotion of a soft drink company. However, without any legal permission, a person cannot modify the vehicle.

Fine imposed on six buses

A team of traffic police imposed a fine on buses parked below the Shastri Bridge because of which the traffic gets affected in the area and leads to traffic jams many times.

Police said that the action has been taken on six buses and they were removed from the road. Police also took action on vehicles parked on road near Lantern Square and near Regal Square and other such areas. The police team also made announcements in such areas and informed the shopkeepers to not let their customers park vehicles on road.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:54 AM IST