Indore: Cannabis worth Rs 25K seized, three arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for illegally selling cannabis to students in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Friday. Cannabis worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from the accused. They used to fill cigarettes with cannabis and sell it under the brand name ‘Go Go Cigarette’ from a sugarcane juice handcart, which acted as their front.

According to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff, they received information that some people were selling cannabis illegally near a petrol pump in the Bhanwarkuan area. They raided the mentioned place and arrested two persons named Bablu and Roshan. About 2.5 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from them. They are being questioned about their source of cannabis.

Following a lead given by the accused, the mastermind named Rajendra Pandey was also arrested.

According to police, the students used to call them over the phone and the accused used to sell the cannabis in the Bholaram Ustad Marg area. A sugarcane juice cart acted as their front.

The accused were booked under a relevant section of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is on into the case.