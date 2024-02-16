Indore: Cancer Hospital Plans Recruitment Amid New Building Construction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the construction of new building of Government Cancer Hospital, MGM Medical College administration has started the process of recruitment for the staff. Cancer Hospital administration has also prepared a proposal for the requirement of the staff and is discussing the same with officials in Bhopal. Superintendent of the hospital Dr Ramesh Arya told media that they will ensure recruitment before the construction of the hospital building is completed so that they can begin full-fledged in the new building.

The new building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore and the work is being done by JP Structures, Surat. “Construction has already been started and the building will be completed in two years. The building would be a G+5 structure. The capacity of the building would be 321-bed and three bunkers,” the PWD officials said. Meanwhile, associate professor Dr OP Gurjar said that the building will have two bunkers for linear accelerators, one HDR brachytherapy machine, and a radiotherapy dedicated CT machine will also be installed. “The state-of-the-art new hospital will have diagnostic facility and research labs as well. Advanced chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery facilities will be available in the hospital,” he said.

IDA constructing ‘dharmashala’

Amid the construction of the new hospital building, Indore Development Authority has also been constructing a ‘dharmashala’ for the patients’ attendants. The five-storey building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on the land near Cancer Hospital.