Indore: Camp to make Central jail inmates mentally fit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh

It is generally believed that a person who has been in jail once cannot leave the world of crime, and that person chooses the wrong path forever. But 'Anant Oorja Safar' is one such initiative by which you can connect with yourself spiritually and if you implement it in your regular life then your life itself will change.

Anant Oorja Safar was started in Indore Central Jail on Saturday morning, under which the prisoners present in the jail were helped to become mentally capable through spirituality. The aim is to ensure that whenever they go out of jail, they should be mentally capable enough to ensure that they do not slip into the world of crime once again.

Ayush Gupta (Reiki healer, tarot card reader and numerologist) said that a criminal chooses the wrong path to deal with the circumstances created by himself and after that he has to spend his life in jail away from his family, friends and outside world. But if you are mentally capable, then you will be able to fight every situation and differentiate between right and wrong and if every person starts doing this, then probably crimes in this world will stop.

Jail superintendent (Central Jail, Indore) Alka Sonkar said that the staff and prisoners of Central Jail Indore are my family and it is my responsibility to take care of their physical and mental health. The physical health of prisoners is looked after through various camps, but for mental health this is the first step under Anant Oorja Safar. Meditation will soon be regularised in Central Jail, Indore, she said.