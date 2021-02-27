Indore:
The genuine plot owners of Pushp Vihar Colony got a ray of hope of getting their plots on Saturday after the
district administration started a two-day document verification camp in the colony. More than 600 plot holders have been identified and called to the camp as per old documents and preference list.
Additional collector Abhay Bedekar informed that about 1,122 plots have been mentioned in the T&CP map in Pushp Vihar Colony, but 1726 registries have been found. About 638 plot holders have been called to
the camp based on the list received from the residents' group of the colony, the Registrar Office and the office of the society.
Verification of registry and other documents of plot holders are being done by six teams in the camp. Enquiry centres and notary centres have been set up separately to facilitate the victims.
Pushp Vihar Victim Association president NK Mishra says that for the last 3 decades, the victims were looking for justice and this is the first time that the administration has started the process of finding genuine plot holders and freeing the land from the grip of land mafia. He thanked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, MLA Mahendra Hardia and collector Manish Singh for giving justice to the genuine plot holders.
MP, MLA, collector to talk to Ayodhyapuri Colony victims today
MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mahendra Hardia and collector Manish Singh will talk to the genuine plot holders of Ayodhyapuri Colony on Sunday in the colony. The possibility of organising a camp to verify the claims of the plot holders will be explored at that time.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)