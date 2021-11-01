Indore: Call centre employee killed in road accident

​Indore:

An employee of a call centre was killed in a road accident in Rajendra Nagar area late on Saturday. He was returning home after having food with his friends in a dhaba when he was hit by a truck. The police have registered a case against the errant truck driver and started a search for him.

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Namrata Solanki said that the deceased has been identified as Nitin Choudhary (30), a resident of Vidur Nagar area of the city. Nitin was employed in a call center in the city. He had gone to attend a party with friends. After having food at a dhaba on Bypass Road, he was returning home when they met with an accident in Rajendra Nagar area.

It is said that two of his friends were also with him. Due to a speed breaker, Nitin fell on the road while his friends fell on the other side. Then, Nitin was crushed by a truck. However, the police are investigating the case and started a search for the truck driver.

The police are taking the statements of his friends to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. Sources claimed that Nitin was married and he was employed in the call center of DISCOM in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:57 AM IST