Indore: ​CA Swapnil Jain appointed state co-convenor of BJP Professional Cell

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Senior chartered accountant (CA) of the city Swapnil Jain, has been appointed as the state co-convenor of BJP Professional Cell.

This appointed was made by convenor of the cell Vikas Bondriya with the consent of BJP state president and MP VD Sharma and state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma.

Swapnil Jain is an active worker of BJP and in the past, he has also fulfilled the responsibility as a state co-convener in BJP CA cell.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:43 PM IST