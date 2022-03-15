e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

Indore: CA Foundation exam date extended

Because of a conflict with the dates for the CBSE and ICSE examinations, ICAI has announced the new dates—June 24, 26, 28 and 30.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the date for the CA Foundation Examination. According to the earlier schedule, the examination was to be held in the last week of May, but, because of a conflict with the dates for the CBSE and ICSE examinations, ICAI has announced the new dates—June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Earlier, there was confusion among the students as the dates for both the examinations were the same. This confusion will now be cleared after the announcement of the new dates and many students who are willing to do CA will be benefited.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:09 PM IST