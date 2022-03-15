Indore: CA Foundation exam date extended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the date for the CA Foundation Examination. According to the earlier schedule, the examination was to be held in the last week of May, but, because of a conflict with the dates for the CBSE and ICSE examinations, ICAI has announced the new dates—June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Earlier, there was confusion among the students as the dates for both the examinations were the same. This confusion will now be cleared after the announcement of the new dates and many students who are willing to do CA will be benefited.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP government to start mobile veterinary units to provide medical assistance to animals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:09 PM IST