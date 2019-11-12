Indore: CA aspirant commits suicide

Indore: A 20-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Malharganj area on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to police, she was alone at home when she took the extreme step. After seeing her hung body, neighbour informed her parents who took her to hospital. She was a chartered accountant aspirant and was suffering from depression over some issue. Police believed that she took such a step after being harassed for studies.

In another incident, 28-year-old Jitendra committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling at home in Nanda Nagar on Tuesday evening. One of his family members reached home when the incident was discovered. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.