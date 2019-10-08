Indore: Butcher objects to sweeping, attacks sanitary worker

Indore: A butcher on Sunday attacked a sanitary worker as he objected to sweeping near his shop at service road opposite Aurobindo Hospital. The victim was attacked with a butcher's knife, police said.

Basant Thapa, 40, of Palasia area filed a complaint stating that he was attacked by butcher Sanjay and his associates Mukesh Chauhan, 41, resident of Mukherjee Nagar, Shadaab, 21, resident of Chandan Nagar, and Aman.

Police said Basant works at house of local resident Ashish Verma. On Sunday, Basant was sweeping surface where Ashish Verma had organised bhumi pujan. Sanjay objected to it, which resulted in argument between the two. An enraged Sanjay brought knife from his shop and attacked Basant. Police investigation is on.